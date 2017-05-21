Two Firefighters Flown Out From Early Morning Fire Truck Accident in Leonardtown

May 21, 2017

On Sunday, May 21, 2017, at approximately 2:00 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to the 23000 block of Maypole Road in Leonardtown, for a single motor vehicle collision involving a Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department fire truck.

The accident occurred approximately a half half mile in on Maypole Road from Point Lookout Road.

The preliminary investigation reveals, Squad 1, a 1996 Salisbury Simon-Duplex Heavy Rescue Truck left the roadway and struck an embankment while responding to an unrelated motor vehicle collision.

Two occupants of the fire truck were transported by “Trooper 7” for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol division is continuing the investigation.




 



