Keep Maryland Beautiful Program Awards $160,000 in Grants

49 Recipients Get Funds for Local Cleanup and Conservation Activities

The Maryland Environmental Trust has awarded 49 Keep Maryland Beautiful grants totaling over $160,000 to municipalities, nonprofits and schools for beautification projects, community cleanup activities and environmental education programs throughout the state.

Nineteen counties and Baltimore City received the grants, an annual program funded by the Maryland Environmental Trust, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

These stewardship-focused grants help develop and support communities, families and youth taking personal responsibility for the health and quality of their communities.

“I’m excited to see this program expand to more than $160,000 this year,” Maryland Environmental Trust Director Bill Leahy said. “We recognize a huge need to support local communities, nonprofits and others who promoting proper stewardship of our neighborhoods and open spaces.”

2017 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants and Recipients

Bill James Environmental Grant, $4,500 total (up to $1,000 each)

Organization County ClearShark H2O Anne Arundel North County High School Anne Arundel Reginald F. Lewis High School, Room 317 Baltimore City Calvert County Public Schools Calvert KidsSTREAM Inc. Charles

Margaret Rosch Jones Grants, $5,800 total (up to $2,000 each)

Organization County Maryland League of Conservation Voters Education Fund Anne Arundel It’s About The Kids Education Organization Baltimore City Sky Valley Association, Inc. Garrett Harford Glen Environmental Education Center Harford Phillips Wharf Environmental Center Talbot

Clean Up & Green Up Maryland Grant, $150,000 total (up to $5,000 each)

Organization County City of Cumberland’s Neighborhood Advisory Commission Allegany Annapolis Maritime Museum Anne Arundel Greater Patapsco Community Association, Inc. Baltimore NeighborSpace Baltimore Blue Water Baltimore Baltimore City C.A.R.E. Community Association Baltimore City Citizens of Pigtown Baltimore City Druid Heights Community Development Corporation Baltimore City Friends of Patterson Park Baltimore City Historic East Baltimore Community Action Coalition Baltimore City Hollins Roundhouse Inc., a community association Baltimore City Parks & People Foundation Baltimore City Pigtown Main Street Baltimore City Rebuilding Together Baltimore – Govans Baltimore City Southwest Partnership Baltimore City Whitelock Community Farm Baltimore City York Road Partnership Baltimore City City of Tanytown Carroll Sykesville Main Street Association Carroll Elkton Alliance Inc. Cecil Cambridge Main Street Dorchester Brunswick Main Street Frederick Downtown Frederick Partnership Frederick Main Street Middletown Frederick Town of Oakland Garrett C.A.T. Club (Citizens Against Trash) Harford University of Maryland Harford Extension – Family & Consumer Sciences, Master Gardener Harford Ellicott City Partnership Howard Patapsco Heritage Greenway Howard Main Street Historic Chestertown Kent Montgomery Parks Foundation Montgomery Old Takoma Business Association Montgomery Alice Ferguson Foundation Prince George’s City of Greenbelt’s Department of Public Works Prince George’s Kent Island Beach Cleanups Queen Anne’s City of Hagerstown Washington Town of Hancock Washington Town of Williamsport Washington Art League of Ocean City Worcester