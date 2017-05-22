Keep Maryland Beautiful Program Awards $160,000 in Grants

May 22, 2017

49 Recipients Get Funds for Local Cleanup and Conservation Activities

Parks & People Foundation’s paid internship program, Branches, received a grant for its work engaging low-income high school students in cleaning neighborhoods, creating green spaces and maintaining parks.

The Maryland Environmental Trust has awarded 49 Keep Maryland Beautiful grants totaling over $160,000 to municipalities, nonprofits and schools for beautification projects, community cleanup activities and environmental education programs throughout the state.

Nineteen counties and Baltimore City received the grants, an annual program funded by the Maryland Environmental Trust, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

These stewardship-focused grants help develop and support communities, families and youth taking personal responsibility for the health and quality of their communities.

“I’m excited to see this program expand to more than $160,000 this year,” Maryland Environmental Trust Director Bill Leahy said. “We recognize a huge need to support local communities, nonprofits and others who promoting proper stewardship of our neighborhoods and open spaces.”

2017 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants and Recipients

Bill James Environmental Grant, $4,500 total (up to $1,000 each)

Organization County
ClearShark H2O Anne Arundel
North County High School Anne Arundel
Reginald F. Lewis High School, Room 317 Baltimore City
Calvert County Public Schools Calvert
KidsSTREAM Inc. Charles

Margaret Rosch Jones Grants, $5,800 total (up to $2,000 each)

Organization County
Maryland League of Conservation Voters Education Fund Anne Arundel
It’s About The Kids Education Organization Baltimore City
Sky Valley Association, Inc. Garrett
Harford Glen Environmental Education Center Harford
Phillips Wharf Environmental Center Talbot

Clean Up & Green Up Maryland Grant, $150,000 total (up to $5,000 each)

Organization County
City of Cumberland’s Neighborhood Advisory Commission Allegany
Annapolis Maritime Museum Anne Arundel
Greater Patapsco Community Association, Inc. Baltimore
NeighborSpace Baltimore
Blue Water Baltimore Baltimore City
C.A.R.E. Community Association Baltimore City
Citizens of Pigtown Baltimore City
Druid Heights Community Development Corporation Baltimore City
Friends of Patterson Park Baltimore City
Historic East Baltimore Community Action Coalition Baltimore City
Hollins Roundhouse Inc., a community association Baltimore City
Parks & People Foundation Baltimore City
Pigtown Main Street Baltimore City
Rebuilding Together Baltimore – Govans Baltimore City
Southwest Partnership Baltimore City
Whitelock Community Farm Baltimore City
York Road Partnership Baltimore City
City of Tanytown Carroll
Sykesville Main Street Association Carroll
Elkton Alliance Inc. Cecil
Cambridge Main Street Dorchester
Brunswick Main Street Frederick
Downtown Frederick Partnership Frederick
Main Street Middletown Frederick
Town of Oakland Garrett
C.A.T. Club (Citizens Against Trash) Harford
University of Maryland Harford Extension – Family & Consumer Sciences, Master Gardener Harford
Ellicott City Partnership Howard
Patapsco Heritage Greenway Howard
Main Street Historic Chestertown Kent
Montgomery Parks Foundation Montgomery
Old Takoma Business Association Montgomery
Alice Ferguson Foundation Prince George’s
City of Greenbelt’s Department of Public Works Prince George’s
Kent Island Beach Cleanups Queen Anne’s
City of Hagerstown Washington
Town of Hancock Washington
Town of Williamsport Washington
Art League of Ocean City Worcester
Parks & People Foundation’s paid internship program, Branches, received a grant for its work engaging low-income high school students in cleaning neighborhoods, creating green spaces and maintaining parks.

Parks & People Foundation’s paid internship program, Branches, received a grant for its work engaging low-income high school students in cleaning neighborhoods, creating green spaces and maintaining parks.

This entry was posted on May 22, 2017 at 9:15 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, Good News, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Keep Maryland Beautiful Program Awards $160,000 in Grants

  1. Parent on May 22, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Why are the people wearing helmets and climbing straps to pick up trash? Is there trash stuck on the sides of buildings and mountains? They may fall over bending down to pick up a piece of litter on the ground?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.