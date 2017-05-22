Maryland State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in P.G County

The Maryland State Police College Park Barrack in Prince George’s County, Md will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint.

The operation will be held on Friday May 26th, 2017 starting at 9:00 pm in the area of Maryland Route 1 just south of Ammendale road in Beltsville.

The sobriety checkpoint will be conduct under the guidelines of “Checkpoint Strike Force” initiative. The goal of this sobriety checkpoint is to educate drivers on the dangers associated with driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or combination of both. The sobriety check point will also serve as a deterrent for those who choose to drive after consuming alcohol. Specific locations for targeted enforcement are determined based on historical data associated with identified related alcohol collisions and arrests for DUI.

The Maryland State Police want to remind all citizens and motorists, if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, plan on having a sober designated driver. Maryland State Police encourages everyone to obey all traffic laws which results in Maryland roads and highways safer for all travelers.