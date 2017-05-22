Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin

May 22, 2017
On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Deputy First Class D. Potter from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a  passenger vehicle occupied by two subjects parked on the side of the road.

The deputy was passing back through the community when he saw the subjects  still inside of the vehicle.  A check of the vehicle’s temporary registration revealed there was no record found through the Motor Vehicle Administration.

An additional investigation revealed the vehicle’s temporary registration was expired and the vehicle was unregistered.

While the deputy was speaking with the occupants, he observed the suspect pick up a folded white piece of paper from the cup holder in the vehicle and drop it between herself and the driver side seat.  The driver, Erin Neveal Stokes, 25 of Lexington Park, initially provided a family member’s name instead of her own.

The investigation revealed the true identity of the suspect and that the folded piece of paper contained suspected Heroin.

Stokes was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession CDS, not Marijuana and Possession paraphernalia.

18 Responses to Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin

  1. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Nasty looking creature.

  2. SweetyB on May 22, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Wow, just wow! 25 years old and already throwing their life away and turning it over to heroin. While I feel sad for these people, I also blame them for making that decision to stick a needle into their bodies when they know what will happen. Now they are trash, just trash!

  3. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Looks like she is living such a beautiful and storybook life. Everyone should go out and do heroin based on this arrest report and this picture. A face covered in love tap marks, unable or unwilling to register their vehicle, and such a free spirit they don’t even remember their own names. We should all be so lucky. Their families must be so proud. Every parents dream is to have their child featured in local news for such notable accomplishments.

  4. Bob Lob Law on May 22, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    She’s a beast.

  5. Ted Nugent on May 22, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Oh man, drugs are not your friend.

  6. Laquifa Sheridan on May 22, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Can I get her telephone #? I want to give her a hug and tell her how much Allah loves her. She needs to change her ways and get help.

  7. Brobi Wan Kenobi on May 22, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    seem like she worked hard for that hero, with that black eye and all…

  8. Kathie on May 22, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Trash!!! Keep cleaning it up!!

    • Katelyn on May 22, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      So, calling someone trash deems them worthless. Youre part of the issue on why addicts have a hard time asking for help. Its hard to want help when everyone thinks you should hust off yourself. Have some compassion. Do you feel better insulting people? Maybe you shoukd try helping instesd of hurting people.

  9. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    From the looks of this girls face, she’s got some serious issues.

  10. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    looks like she got a shiner a week ago.

  11. Jaidyn on May 22, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Is that Jay Leno??? Her moon looks like a crescent moon

  12. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    All of you commenting should be absolutely ashamed of yourselves. This woman needs help. Not to be insulted, ridiculed and humiliated. NONE OF YOU are exemot from addiction. NOT A SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I hope to God none of you get hurt seriously and end uo addicted to your meds. Seriously.

  13. Katelyn on May 22, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    All of you commenting should be absolutely ashamed of yourselves. This woman needs help. Not to be insulted, ridiculed and humiliated. NONE OF YOU are exemot from addiction. NOT A SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I hope to God none of you get hurt seriously and end up addicted to your meds. Seriously. If people like you commenters on here woukd stop being so nasty to others in active addiction maybe people would be more likely to get help. #$/^ yall and the stigma youre pushing.

  14. Kyi on May 22, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    I feel bad for her kids

  15. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    My sister was friends with her when we were kids

  16. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Looks like you people need prayer. Clearly she has a problem. Be careful before you judge or make fun of someone, it could happen to you, your loved ones, your children or your friends. At the end of the day, this is someone’s child. Have a little compassion, grace and mercy!

  17. Anonymous on May 22, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Ask our government for help to get the funding needed to do a major clean sweep and put these people in rehab. Find where it’s coming from lock them up! It’s worse than the Crack epidemic of the late 80’s. You couldn’t go anywhere without seeing grungy Crack heads begging for money or dealers just hanging on street corners.

