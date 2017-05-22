Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Deputy First Class D. Potter from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a passenger vehicle occupied by two subjects parked on the side of the road.

The deputy was passing back through the community when he saw the subjects still inside of the vehicle. A check of the vehicle’s temporary registration revealed there was no record found through the Motor Vehicle Administration.

An additional investigation revealed the vehicle’s temporary registration was expired and the vehicle was unregistered.

While the deputy was speaking with the occupants, he observed the suspect pick up a folded white piece of paper from the cup holder in the vehicle and drop it between herself and the driver side seat. The driver, Erin Neveal Stokes, 25 of Lexington Park, initially provided a family member’s name instead of her own.

The investigation revealed the true identity of the suspect and that the folded piece of paper contained suspected Heroin.

Stokes was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession CDS, not Marijuana and Possession paraphernalia.

