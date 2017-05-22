Lester Maurice Countiss, born March 15, 1956 to the late Alberta Countiss in Avenue, MD, departed his earthly home on May 17, 2017.

He was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School System, graduating from Chopticon High School in 1974. He was employed in various industries in the area for many years; last being Director of Maintenance at the Super 8 Hotel in Waldorf, MD. He took pride in his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed him.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his sister, Lillian (Richard) Jones of Ft. Washington, MD; his brother, John (Margaret) Countiss of Waldorf, MD; two nephews, Richard Jones, Jr. and Rev. Adrian (Latrice) Corsey; two nieces, Erica (Demarest) Reid and Tracey (David) Bennett; two great nephews, Jeffrey Young, Jr. and Demetrius Bennett; two great nieces, Jordan and Aleah Corsey and one great – great niece, Hailey and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD 20609.

Interment will be private.