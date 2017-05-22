Calvin Dilmera Berry, 33 of Compton, MD, a loving son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, friend. Born In Leonardtown, MD on March 29, 1984 to Annie Theresa Berry and John Francis Hebb, (Butch). he was suddenly called home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Calvin was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School System. After high school Calvin held various jobs throughout St. Mary’s County, and Washington, DC. He enjoyed doing special things with his son or just spending time together. He enjoyed playing basketball, listening to GO GO, playing cards, but most of all spending time with his family, and friends. He was also a member of the Cornhole (Big Dogs Team Five) & Kickball team (EDK). Calvin was a very respectful young man.

Calvin leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Annie T. Berry, his father John F. Hebb, son Jayden D. Berry, sisters, Juanita Berry, Cheryl Hebb-Nelson, brothers, Michael Harley (Kate), Ronald Hebb, Grandmother Mary L. Berry, Great Grand Mother, Annie Mae Berry, God children Nayah Figeroux, Issacc Cross, Kameryn Henson , God brothers & sisters, Delantae Holly, Derrick Day Sr., Paula Chase, a special friend, Brooke, Uncles, Aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparent’s Robert Dailey, Lawrence Thomas and paternal grandmother.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father Dan Carson officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.