John Raymond Heiss, 57 of Accokeek, MD Passed away on May 17, 2017 at Fort Washington Hospital.

He was born on July 25, 1959 in Washington, DC to the late Neile Eugene and Donna Marie (Custer) Heiss.

He was a heating and Air condition technician for Petro. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His children and grandchildren were his world. He was an avid Washington Nationals Fan.

John is survived by his wife of 36 years Margie D. (Fowler) Heiss, two daughters; Amandy Stephens and her husband Robert and Erin Heiss, son Neil Heiss, five grandchildren; Savanah, Damian, Shauna, Zachary and Tabatha, brother Gary Heiss and sister Donna Gene Trupe.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 from 10:00AM until the time of service at 11:30AM.

Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.