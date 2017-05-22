Dennis Lee Beverage, 62, of Charlotte Hall died May 17, 2017 at the Hospice House of St Mary’s surrounded by his loving family. Born December 2, 1954 in Washington DC he was the son of the late Ellsworth (Jack) and Marjorie (Jean) Gates Beverage.

He is survived by his siblings, Anita Marshall (Glenn) of Leland, North Carolina, Robert Beverage (Lois) of Chaptico, Maryland, Marianne Force (Ricardo) of White Plains, Maryland, and Janet Vance (Jim) of King George Virginia. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ron Hill , and nieces and nephews Joseph Marshall (Sandra), Melissa Beale, Lisa Reithmeyer(Jason), Matthew Vance, and Kathryn Hill. He had three great nieces and nephew, Natasha Marshall, Shelby Beale, and Shane Beale, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles who were special to him. He was also preceded in death by his sister Kathryn J. Hill, brother-in-law Rick Force, nephew Ricky Force and nephew-in-law Shane Beale.

A graduate of Friendly High School, Mr. Beverage began his working career doing custodial work for the Prince Georges and St Mary’s Counties School systems. His was most recently employed by the Center for Life Enrichment. Through this job he made many friends and took great pride in his work. Dennis was a great fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins and enjoyed going to games when he could. A member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church he was known to many as a generous, loving person. He treasured the many special times he had with family and friends, and will be greatly missed.

His family will celebrate his life on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 with visitation at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home from 5-8 pm with a Christian service on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:00am at St Paul’s Lutheran Church.