Carl Dodges, 83, of California, Maryland, died on May 17, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born on May 23, 1933 in Somerset, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Carl Dodges and the late Augusta Knobel Dodges.

Carl proudly served in the U.S. Army and was an Engineer for the Department of Army.

Carl is predeceased by his parents and his brother, James Dodges, sister, Gussie. He is survived by his son, Curt Dodges, daughter, Carla Dodges-Song and his grandchildren, Hailey, Jake and Shannon.

All services will be private.