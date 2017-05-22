Marion B. Houser, 85

On Monday, May 15, 2017, of La Plata, MD, devoted wife of Samuel L. Houser for 52 years and beloved mother to Jimmy, Steve, John and Cathy. Loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Daughter of Edward and Lena Disney. Marion retired from Giant Food after being selected as the first woman to attend Management training and performing as a grocery manager for 34 years. Some of Marion’s hobbies included counted-cross stich, working in the yard and playing the piano. Marion was an active member of the Mt Zion United Methodist Church and was a member and president of Sarah’s Circle and participated in the church choir. She volunteered countless hours to Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross Blood Drives and several church activities.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD, 20659.

The gathering will begin at 10:00 am with the memorial service beginning at 11:00 am with lunch to follow the memorial service.