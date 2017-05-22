Nathalia Geraldine “Cella” “Sandy” Crosby, 95, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away Monday, May 15, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 28, 1921 in Allison Park, PA to the late Charles A. Sandman and Helen Catherine Russ.

On November 7, 1941 Cella married her beloved husband, Paul Edward Crosby at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. Together they celebrated 45 wonderful years of marriage before his death in November 1986. She was employed as a dedicated supervisory editorial assistant for the Department of Defense for over 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed travelling, especially taking cruises with her sister. She was an excellent cook, and famous for her potato salad. She was an avid bowler, bowling on a Thursday over 65 league. She also enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, gardening, especially her beautiful azaleas and was the family’s resident historian. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 255, Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, and St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by loving and devoted great niece Laurie Quade (Tim) of Dameron, MD; Her great nephew Brian Taylor of Dameron, MD; her nieces and nephews: Jim Nicotera (Michelle) of Chantilly, VA, Joyce Nicotera of Connecticut, and Sherry Nicotera of Shepherdsville, KY; her longtime friend, Carolyn Miller of Lexington Park, MD and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Jones; brother-in-law, Peter Nicotera, brother-in-law Francis “Ski” Zawadski; and nieces, Gayle Pickeral and Karen Taylor (Woody)

A Graveside Service will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Ridge, MD.