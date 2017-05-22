Robert Walderzak, 79

Robert Walderzak of Forestville, Maryland, died on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Bridgepoint Hospital in Washington, DC. He was 79 years old

Born on July 8, 1937 in Saginaw, Michigan, he was the son of the late Ida Mae George Walderzak and Waldemar William Walderzak. Mr. Walderzak served in the U. S. Air Force and was Honorably Discharged in 1959. He worked as a Meat Cutter until he retired. He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Walderzak was preceded in death by his son Charles Walderzak; siblings Emma M. Crook, Waldemar John Walderzak, Joseph George Walderzak, James Francis Walderzak, Joann Marie Mainor and his twin sister Rosemary Scott; his former wife, and mother of his children, Sharon Lee Henderson.

He is survived by his children Alane Tallant, Robert William Walderzak, Michael Walderzak and Christina Renee Walderzak; granddaughters Jamie Dobry, Amanda Strain, Brittany Dawson and Nitara Walderzak; great grandchildren Autumn Dobry, Alexander Dobry, Abigail Strain, Phoenix Strain, Kevon Honesty Jr., Darrius Wade Jr. and Nori Wade.

Service and interment will be private.