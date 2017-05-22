James Patrick “J. J.” Johnson, 75, of Great Mills, MD passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on September 29, 1941 in La Plata, MD to the late Joseph Patrick Johnson and Mary Luvern Queen.

J.J. enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country in Viet Nam. On July 27, 1987 he married his beloved wife, Evelyn Doreen Johnson, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 29 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed as a Plumber with Suburban Plumbing and Heating until his retirement. He had over 30 years of dedicated workmanship as a plumber. He was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and also sometimes attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

In addition to his beloved wife, J.J. is also survived by his daughters, Alice Gaskin (Alonzo) of Dameron, MD and Cynthia Johnson of Great Mills, MD; his son, Ray Fenwick of Pensacola, FL; his siblings, Joseph Johnson (Ina) of Pomfret, MD, Mary Louise Johnson of Lexington Park, MD and Sandra Johnson of Lexington Park, MD; his grandchildren: Larissia Dickens, Sharday Dickens, Calvin Dickens, John Gaskins Jr., Cierra Fenwick, and Karissa Fenwick; 3 great-grandchildren, John Gaskin III, Alex Gaskin and JaNeeshea Gaskin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Henry “Kenny” Johnson.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 26, 2017 from 9:30 to 11:00 am, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Scott Woods at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 St. Peter Claver Road, St. Inigoes, MD 20684.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.