William Eugene “Gene” Schroth, 73

William Eugene “Gene” Schroth of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the St. Mary’s Hospice House in Callaway. He was 73 years old.

As affectionately known as “Stroker”, Mr. Schroth was born on January 13, 1944 in Washington, DC to the late Ruth E. and William Conrad Schroth. Mr. Schroth served in the U. S. Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1971. He was an automotive mechanic with Pohanka Auto Body. Mr. Schroth enjoyed restoring and showing old cars, especially Ford models, drag racing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Doo-Wop Cruisers Car Club and a big-time Ford fan.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Schroth was preceded in death by his brother Russell Schroth.

He is survived by his children William E. Schroth II, Lisa Bopp and her husband Daniel; granddaughters Karlee Schroth, Shelby Bopp and Brittnee Bopp; great granddaughter Ellie; siblings Mary Burgess and her husband Barry, Christine Stinson, David Schroth and his wife Sharon; former wife Ruby Mc Neel and “husband-in-law” Tommy.

Visitation on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 2 PM to 4 PM and from 6 PM to 8 PM with Services at 7 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646 with the Reverend Jim Wickham officiating.

Interment will take place on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 1 PM at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.