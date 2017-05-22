Richard Albert Jenkins, 80, of Callaway, MD passed away on May 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 27, 1937 in College Park, MD to the late William L. Jenkins and Eunice A. Houchens Jenkins.

In 1955 Richard proudly joined the United States Army and served as an Artillery Specialist until his Honorable Discharge in 1958. He continued with the National Guard until 1963. On October 11, 1965 he married his beloved wife, Cheryl Lynn Joyce Jenkins in Upper Marlboro, MD. Together they celebrated over 35 wonderful years of marriage until her passing in November 2000. He was employed over 25 years as a Master Stone Mason. He took great pride in his marble work and was highly regarded in his profession. His work can be seen at the National Cathedral, the White House and the Washington Monument to name a few. After retirement he continued to work many years with his son as a waterman. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR and just being on the water. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He belonged to the Waterman’s Association and Local Union #2 in Washington D.C. for stone masons.

He is survived by his children, Rick Jenkins (Karen) of Loris, S.C., Terri Jo Hopkins (Charlie) of Middletown, MD, Jon Jenkins (Leslie) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Richard Jenkins (Michelle) of Callaway, MD and Paul Jenkins of Lexington Park, MD; his sister, Betty Manders of Crofton, MD; grandchildren Richie, Dawn, Kristina, Joshua, Jesse, Jamie, Toivo, Avery, Damien, Kacie, Jesse, Lindsey, Jennifer and Leigh and great grandchildren Kylie, Kayden, Jacob, Madison, Riley, Kennedy and Evelyn. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Shifflett.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, MD 20783.