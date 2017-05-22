Lewis Norman Bridgett, 90, of Bel Alton, MD passed away on May 20, 2017 at the University of MD Charles Regional Center in LaPlata, MD.

Born on June 22, 1926, the oldest child to the late Thornton K. Bridgett and Olive H. Bridgett, he is also predeceased by his wife, Ruby Edna Bridgett; brothers, Thornton, Jr , Edward and Calvin; and sister, Virginia. Lewis leaves behind his sons, Melvin Bridgett and Eugene Bridgett; brother, Lester; sister, Ella Mae; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Lewis was born and raised in Charles County. He served in the Navy and was a WWII Veteran. He retired from SMO in 1987. Lewis was well known for his gardening skills and will be remembered for his quiet and friendly nature.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 24th from 9:30AM to 11:30AM at St. Ignatius Church, 8855 Chapel Point Rd., Port Tobacco, MD; where a Funeral Service will start at 11:30AM; Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.