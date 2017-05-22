Jeanne Teresa Drula, 89

Jeanne T. Drula passed away on May 17, 2017 at the age of 89. She is survived by her children, Marcella Drula-Johnston, Patricia A. Davis, Paul A. Drula and Nancy M. Bond; her grandchildren, James Bond, Matthew I. Feinberg, Christine Bond, Michael A. Feinberg, Anthony Drula, Nicholas Drula and Rebecca Davis; and several nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony P. Drula.

She was a unique woman-smart and strong, a wonderful wife and mother- and her husband enjoyed being with her. They decided on most things together and participated in family activities more often than going out.

Jeanne was a stay at home mom when her children were young. Later she worked part time at The Hecht Co., Safeway and before she retired;as a bookkeeper at her daughter’s design studio.

She was a voracious reader with an impressive vocabulary, and could finish the average mystery in a couple of hours. She was a wonderful, loving mother and taught her children independence, self-reliance and the importance of love.