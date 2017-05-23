Dunkirk Man Arrested for Possession or Heroin in North Beach

May 23, 2017
Nicholas Catucci, 47, of Dunkirk

Nicholas Catucci, 47, of Dunkirk

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Deputy B. Pounsberry of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office  was alerted that a vehicle traveling northbound on Bayside Road/1st Street, in North Beach, was driving recklessly and nearly caused an accident.

He conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Nicholas Catucci, 47, of Dunkirk.

Catucci was displaying multiple signs of being under the influence (pupils, slurred speech and lethargic movements). An orange pill bottle was seen in the center console and contained two (2) different types of pills. Also discovered were two (2) torn, melted bag tips on the vehicle floor board near Catucci’s feet, two (2) used syringes in the seat pouch, as well as three (3) baggies containing heroin in the center console.

Catucci was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (heroin), Possession of Paraphernalia (syringes), received citations for using a cellular device while driving and also failure to drive right of center.


Nicholas Catucci, 47, of Dunkirk

Nicholas Catucci, 47, of Dunkirk

This entry was posted on May 23, 2017 at 6:40 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Dunkirk Man Arrested for Possession or Heroin in North Beach

  1. Anonymous on May 23, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Another junkie that should be old enough to know better.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.