Dunkirk Man Arrested for Possession or Heroin in North Beach

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Deputy B. Pounsberry of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that a vehicle traveling northbound on Bayside Road/1st Street, in North Beach, was driving recklessly and nearly caused an accident.

He conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Nicholas Catucci, 47, of Dunkirk.

Catucci was displaying multiple signs of being under the influence (pupils, slurred speech and lethargic movements). An orange pill bottle was seen in the center console and contained two (2) different types of pills. Also discovered were two (2) torn, melted bag tips on the vehicle floor board near Catucci’s feet, two (2) used syringes in the seat pouch, as well as three (3) baggies containing heroin in the center console.

Catucci was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (heroin), Possession of Paraphernalia (syringes), received citations for using a cellular device while driving and also failure to drive right of center.

