North Point Student Receives Northrop Grumman Scholarship

North Point High School senior Connor Staudmyer is preparing to graduate and plan for the future. As a student in the engineering program at North Point, he recently completed his senior project: a helmet impact sensor for use in athletics. “The helmet sensor can trigger an alert when an athlete is injured on the playing field and in need of medical attention,” Staudmyer said. His goal is to work in the engineering field and his dream job is working for NASA.

Staudmyer is a standout student. He currently has a 4.875 grade-point average and completed eight Advanced Placement (AP) classes during his high school career. His grades reflect his passion for learning and his love of engineering. His passion for learning was also apparent to the Northrop Grumman Scholarship Committee who chose Staudmyer as the 2017 Charles County honoree of their coveted $8,000 engineering scholarship. The scholarship is renewable at $2,000 per year for four years.

Staudmyer is one of 24 Maryland students to receive the award this year. Funds are used towards tuition, room and board, and books. Interested students must complete an application and include a detailed essay of why they want to pursue an engineering career. Students must also have a minimum SAT score of 1150 and grade-point average of 3.5.

Staudmyer said he was both surprised and honored that he was selected for the award. “All of my engineering classmates applied for the scholarship. I was excited I got this scholarship and ran down to tell my engineering teacher, Mr. DeCook, immediately. He was the one who told me about the scholarship,” Staudmyer said.

Not only is Staudmyer an excellent student in the classroom, but he is also a standout athlete. He has played soccer and lacrosse at North Point for his entire high school career, and served as the varsity lacrosse captain for the past two years. Outside of school, Staudmyer plays ice hockey with the Southern Maryland Sabres Hockey Club.

He is planning a move at the end of the summer to South Carolina where he will attend Clemson University. “I am excited to be away from home and try something new. I plan to major in mechanical engineering and minor in aerospace engineering. I would love to work for NASA as I have always been interested in space,” he said.

As of last week, Staudmyer said he thought he was in a tie for the fifth academic ranking among the North Point Class of 2017. He graduates with his peers on June 2.

