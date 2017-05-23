Lusby Woman Arrested for Possession of Prescription Drugs After Traffic Stop

May 23, 2017
Collette Jones, 47, of Lusby

On May 11, 2017, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Deputy G. Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop, in the area of MD Route 4 and Pardoe Road, in St. Leonard, on a vehicle traveling with a driver’s side headlight out.

When speaking with the driver, Collette Jones, 47, of Lusby, he observed a prescription bottle in plain view. There were multiple medications stored in the same bottle.

Deputy Gott informed Jones she could not store medication in this manner. In the bottle was a plastic bag containing nine (9) alprazolam pills and five (5) oxycodone pills.

Due to Jones not being able to provide documentation for the medication, she was transported to the Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycontin), Possession of a nonnarcotic drug (Alprazolam) and issued a traffic warning for the broken headlight.


  1. Anonymous on May 23, 2017 at 8:25 am

    If she has a prescription then no big deal, she show it to the judge and case dismissed. If she doesn’t have one then shame on her, she is part of the problem and deserves her bad attention.

