Owings Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Dunkirk Walmart

On Friday, May 12, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy N. Barger of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dunkirk Walmart for a reported shoplifting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival the store Asset Protection Manager stated that he witnessed a customer, Rachel Boutaugh, 27, of Owings, placing items into her purse and attempt to exit the store without paying for the items.

Boutaugh could not provide a receipt for the items; therefore, was charged with Theft Less Than $100.00.

