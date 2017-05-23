Owings Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Dunkirk Walmart

May 23, 2017
Rachel Boutaugh, 27, of Owings

Rachel Boutaugh, 27, of Owings

On Friday, May 12, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy N. Barger of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dunkirk Walmart for a reported shoplifting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival the store Asset Protection Manager stated that he witnessed a customer, Rachel Boutaugh, 27, of Owings, placing items into her purse and attempt to exit the store without paying for the items.

Boutaugh could not provide a receipt for the items; therefore, was charged with Theft Less Than $100.00.

Rachel Boutaugh, 27, of Owings

Rachel Boutaugh, 27, of Owings

This entry was posted on May 23, 2017 at 7:51 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Owings Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Dunkirk Walmart

  1. TooTall4You on May 23, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Oompa Loompa doompadee doo
    How did stealing work out for you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.