North Beach Man Driving While Suspended Arrested on Drug Charges

May 23, 2017
Rodney Ward Jr, 34, of North Beach

On May 10, 2017, at approximately 10:30am, Deputy K. Williamson, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office  conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Skinners Turn Road and Investment Court, in Owings, on a vehicle being driven by Rodney Ward Jr, 34, of North Beach.

The Control Center advised that Ward, Jr. has a total of eight (8) open driving suspensions on his license.

When conducting a search incident to arrest, Deputy Williamson discovered two (2) pill bottles containing multiple pills in Ward’s left front pants pocket. Ward was charged with two (2) counts of Possession of a Non-Narcotic drug (Alprazolam and Adderall) and Possession of Paraphernalia (bottle). He also received traffic citations for driving on a suspended license and failure to display a license.

5 Responses to North Beach Man Driving While Suspended Arrested on Drug Charges

  1. Anonymous on May 23, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Another winner of the grow up and be an adult award. His family is so proud.

    Reply
  2. Bob Lob Law on May 23, 2017 at 10:11 am

    That goatee is weak.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 23, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Impound the car!!!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on May 23, 2017 at 11:42 am

    it’s been suspended 8 times… I guess he didn’t learn.

    Reply
  5. Jeff Spicoli on May 23, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    If you are going to have dope in your pocket, at least make sure your license is good. Morons.

    Reply

