North Beach Man Driving While Suspended Arrested on Drug Charges

On May 10, 2017, at approximately 10:30am, Deputy K. Williamson, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Skinners Turn Road and Investment Court, in Owings, on a vehicle being driven by Rodney Ward Jr, 34, of North Beach.

The Control Center advised that Ward, Jr. has a total of eight (8) open driving suspensions on his license.

When conducting a search incident to arrest, Deputy Williamson discovered two (2) pill bottles containing multiple pills in Ward’s left front pants pocket. Ward was charged with two (2) counts of Possession of a Non-Narcotic drug (Alprazolam and Adderall) and Possession of Paraphernalia (bottle). He also received traffic citations for driving on a suspended license and failure to display a license.