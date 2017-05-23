22 Year-Old Bryans Road Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

On Monday, May 22, 2017 at 9:48 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Olivers Shop Road between Route 6 and Wheatley Road for the report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Nissan sedan was travelling south on Olivers Shop Road when she lost control and struck a Chevrolet truck which was travelling north.

The driver of the Nissan, Shaina Honeycutt, 22, of Bryans Road, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the car. The two occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The CCSO Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.