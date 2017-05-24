MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to Host Vendor Fair June 2

The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) Auxiliary and Special Activities Committee (SAC) are hosting a Vendor Fair for independent sales representatives this Friday, June 2 (rain date June 9), from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The new event is a co-fundraiser for the two committees open to both the public and hospital associates. When arriving to shop, look for the white tent on the main campus next to the front parking lot. Funds raised will be utilized for patient comfort equipment as well as to support associate activities.

Bonnie Trader, a long-time member of the hospital’s Auxiliary, was excited to help organize the fair. “We hope everyone will come out to shop and support their local hospital.”

A non-refundable deposit of $20 is required for a vendor space and will be applied toward the 20 percent donation (gross proceeds from the day, including items pending delivery) to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary and SAC. The event is planned to have a wide variety of merchants selling everything from clothing and jewelry to specialty food and skin care.

We encourage the community to follow MedStar St. Mary’s social media pages for updates on the fundraiser and to stop by the hospital for some spring shopping! You can find us online at Facebook.com/MedStarStMarys and Twitter @MedStarStMarys.

Current vendors scheduled to attend include, but are not limited to:

• Accents Fashion Jewelry

• Explore Couture

• Perfectly Posh

• Cruzin’ Cafe Food Truck

• Scentsy

• Crabby Corn

• Mary Kay

• LuLaRoe

• Tupperware

• Pampered Chef

• Lip Sense

The hospital still has openings under the tent for interested vendors, crafters, consultants and retailers. If you are a vendor, crafter, you know someone who might like to participate, please contact either of the following organizers below as soon as possible.