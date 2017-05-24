Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration Memorial Day Closings

Offices Closed Monday, May 29th

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all offices on Monday, May 29, 2017 in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

All full-service Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations also will close. MVA’s ten self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open and are available 24/7.

As part of Governor Hogan’s plan to reduce fees, the cost for the self-service kiosks was reduced from $14 to $10.

Customers are encouraged to Skip the Trip and visit www.mva.maryland.gov to conduct numerous transactions online, including:

• Vehicle Registration Renewals

• Identification Card Renewals

• Driver’s License Renewals

• Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards

• Replace Titles

• Change of Address

• Driving Records

• Temporary Registration

• Purchase License Plates

• Download & Print Specific Forms

• Get Information on Administrative Flag Fees

• VEIP Test Date Extension

For additional information, please log on to our website or call the MVA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-950-1MVA (1682).