5th Annual Dragon Boat Festival is Back in North Beach

Over 5,000 spectators, 30 teams, and local vendors come together Saturday June 10th to race to end hunger in Calvert County

The Dragon Boats are BACK in North Beach as Calvert County officially kicks off the summer with the 5th Annual Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday June 10th from 9AM – 5PM in North Beach MD.

That day, over 5,000 spectators will line the Boardwalk in North Beach to watch as 30 plus teams compete for the fastest time across the finish line. Local food, craft, and business vendors will also be part of the festival – all supporting one mission: end hunger in Calvert County.

Our two MCs this year are ABC’s Chief Meteorologist, Doug Hill and William Chambers, the President of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce – both long time supporter of End Hunger. Together they will be calling the races, commentating on team stats from previous years, and hosting the awards ceremony as we celebrate this year’s finalists and Grand Champion!

This is a family-friendly all day festival, and this NEW this year is the Kids Discovery Zone! On the North Beach pier will be an area for kids to play interactive games that ignite their imagination and help develop their motor skills. In addition, we will have performers on stilts, waterproof airbrush face painting balloon art, and a Dragon Boat pirate with several tricks up his sleeve roaming the festival!

Also NEW for year five, is the End Hunger Beer Garden! End Hunger In Calvert County partnered with Bob Hall Distributors to feature nearly every local brewery in Calvert County as well as national brands. In addition, the festival hopes to feature several Maryland wineries to create a real buy local, support local, and Give Where You Live, atmosphere!

“The Dragon Boat Festival is more than spectacular races”, says Jacqueline Miller President of End Hunger In Calvert County. “The festival is an opportunity for the community to unite around a common cause. The beauty of Dragon Boat Festival is that whether you are a paddler, spectator, or vendor, on June 10th, everyone can participate!”

In addition to the main event, there will be several industry cup races at this year’s festival. This year’s Cups include (PROJECTED): Kiddie Cup (Prime Time Children’s Center & Bright Beginnings Children’s Center), Teacher’s Cup (Huntingtown Elementary and Huntingtown PTA), #allin Cup (Chesapeake Church Ministries), Power Cup (SMECO and Exelon), Tipsy Cup (Bay Wine and Spirits), Fitness Cup (AR Studios and Iron Foundry), Mayor’s Cup (Team North Beach and Team Chesapeake Beach). Leading up to the festival are team practice nights starting Tuesday June 5th thru Friday June 9th. During that week, each team has the opportunity to get into a dragon boat and learn the proper racing techniques as well as meet the Dragon Boat Coaches.

Last year, the event attracted 34 teams, over 4,000 spectators and raised $60,000 to support the mission of End Hunger In Calvert County.

Yet, more than raising money, the Dragon Boat teams also hope to raise awareness. Last year alone, End Hunger In Calvert County distributed 1.5 million pounds of food to its 44 Partner Feeding Organizations. In addition, the Café Management Program completed its fifth session. Over 100 students have graduation from our Job Training Programs – 70% of End Hunger Graduates are now working and some for the first time have benefits.

For a list of End Hunger In Calvert County partners visit endhungercalvert.org.

End Hunger In Calvert County is recognized by the Better Business Bureau as an Accredited Charity for meeting all 20 Standards of Charitable Accountability. As part of the accreditation process, the Better Business Bureau found that $0.93 of every dollar donated to the organization goes straight into programming. That means that when you support events like the Dragon Boat Festival and give to End Hunger In Calvert County, you can do so with confidence.



American Legion Post 206

Audio Plus

Bay Business Group

Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa

Chesapeake Church

Crow Entertainment

Curtis Homes

Exelon Generation

Gradient Construction

Locust Lane

Kuk Sool Won of Dunkirk

Noah’s Ark Learning Center

JJ Portables

Nissan of Bowie

Papa John’s

Sisk Auto Body

S.J. Johnson

SMECO

Steve Brien Realty

The Town of Chesapeake Beach

The Town of North Beach

The Lobby Coffee Bar and Café