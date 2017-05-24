Tractor Trailer Accident in Prince Frederick Under Investigation

On Monday, May 23, 2017, at approximately 1:52 p.m. a tractor trailer with a load of water, driven by James Bryan of Lexington Park, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 231 in the area of Barstow Road, in Prince Frederick.

At the same time a 2016 GMC, driven by Patricia Mento of Waldorf, was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 231 when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck the tractor trailer. The GMC came to rest on the right side of the west bound lane and the tractor trailer left the roadway into the parking lot of Home Place Hair Studio. The tractor trailer struck three vehicles in the parking lot, one of which was occupied by Kelly Roth of Huntingtown. The tractor trailer then rolled over and came to rest just east of Home Place Hair Studio.

Mr. Bryan was flown by Trooper 7 to PG Shock Trauma. Ms. Mento and a 4 year old child were treated on the scene and released. Ms. Roth was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and charges are pending.

