12-Year-Old Bicyclist Struck by a Motor Vehicle in Prince Frederick

On Monday, May 23, 2017, at approximately 4:07 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Calvert Towne Way and Calvert Towne Drive in Prince Frederick for a report of a juvenile bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.

A detailed investigation revealed a vehicle being driven by Robert Lehman, of Prince Frederick, was slowing down as he was approaching the intersection. At the same time a 12-year-old juvenile on a bicycle entered the roadway from a wooded area next to the road. The vehicle struck the bicyclist before being able to come to a stop.

As a result of the crash, the bicyclist was ejected from the bike onto the roadway.

The juvenile was transported via ambulance for minor injuries.

The investigation ultimately determined the juvenile was at fault in this accident.

