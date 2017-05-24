Waldorf Man Arrested for Possession of a Handgun and Drugs

On Wednesday, May 17 at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Hunt Place and Bannister Circle in Waldorf.

As officers approached the car, an odor of marijuana was detected.

Further investigation showed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun, seven ounces of marijuana, two grams of cocaine, and drug packaging materials.

Deandre Marcus Smith, 20, of Waldorf, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of a handgun.

Cpl. P. Morgan, III made the arrest.

