Waldorf Man Arrested for Possession of a Handgun and Drugs

May 24, 2017
Deandre Marcus Smith, 20, of Waldorf

Deandre Marcus Smith, 20, of Waldorf

On Wednesday, May 17 at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office  initiated a traffic stop in the area of Hunt Place and Bannister Circle in Waldorf.

As officers approached the car, an odor of marijuana was detected.

Further investigation showed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun, seven ounces of marijuana, two grams of cocaine, and drug packaging materials.

Deandre Marcus Smith, 20, of Waldorf, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of a handgun.

Cpl. P. Morgan, III made the arrest.

Deandre Marcus Smith, 20, of Waldorf

Deandre Marcus Smith, 20, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on May 24, 2017 at 7:11 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.