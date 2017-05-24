Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton That Killed 17-Year-Old

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in Clinton.

The victim is 17-year-old Norman White of Livingston Road in Clinton.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at about 10:15 pm, patrol officers were called to Temple Hill Road at Woodelves Way in Clinton.

The preliminary investigation reveals White was traveling southbound on Temple Hill Road when for reasons which remain under investigation, he lost control of his car and ultimately struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

