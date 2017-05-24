Wednesday’s Pet is RUSTY

Wednesday’s Pet for 5/24/17 RUSTY

Featured Pet: Rusty

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Pug/Beagle Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Adoption Fee: Contact group for fee

Rusty is a 1-year-old Puggle. He is a loyal, loving, and curious boy. Rusty is a fun boy that gets along great with other dogs. He is looking for a loving home to call his own. He will do great with a fun family. Rusty will make a wonderful companion.

If you are interested in Rusty, you can contact Pat at PatBeyer@comcast.net or call 410-257-4908 or you can set up an appointment to meet him.

http://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

