Lexington Park Man Issued a Criminal Citation for Trespassing in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Deputy First Class V. Pontorno of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed Keon Williams Sanders, 29, of Lexington Park, on the property of Millison Plaza after being duly notified not to do so via a “No Trespass” notice issued by Deputy First Class V. Pontorno.

The suspect was issued a Uniform Criminal Citation for Trespassing on Private Property.

