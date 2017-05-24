Mechanicsville Woman Caught Shooting Up Heroin in Burger King Parking Lot

May 24, 2017
On Saturday, May 20, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office  responded to the Burger King located in the 21000 block of Great Mills Rd., Lexington Park, in an attempt to locate a reported missing person.

Deputy First Class B. Gaskill found the missing person and Jessica Helen Reed, 22 of Mechanicsville, inside a parked vehicle.

Deputies observed in plain view a loaded syringe containing suspected heroin, in addition to CDS paraphernalia.

Reed was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.

