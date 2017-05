James Randolph Woodland, 64 of Bushwood, MD (Longview Beach), passed away on May 21, 2017.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 for visitation at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD.

Interment to follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.