Michael “Mikey” DeWayne Redman,43, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Callaway, MD, passed away on May 15, 2017 in Lexington Park, MD. Born on May 13, 1974, he was the son of Mabel Sharlene Redman of Lexington Park, MD, and William Michael Redman of Callaway, MD. Mikey is survived by his children: Savannah Nichole Redman, Madison Paige Redman, and Killian Seth Redman, all of Leonardtown, MD. Siblings: Priscilla Dawn Redman, and Shawn Allen both of Lexington Park, MD. He was preceded in death by his brother Jason Allen Redman. He graduated from Leonardtown high school in 1992, and was a truck driver. Mikey enjoyed old cars, hunting, fishing, and boating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Henry Briscoe officiating.

Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Cemetery Valley Lee, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Shawn Redman, Joe Nelson, Troy Sidwell, Jimmy Bates, Brian Goode, and Timmy Redman. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tyrone Hayward, Steven Labore, Brandi Tippett, Mike Hickman and James Dorsey.