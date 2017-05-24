Anna “Kate” Catherine Bean, 95 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 21, 2017 in Solomons, MD. Born July 14, 1921 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Julia Byrnes Maenner and Lawrence Maenner.

“Kate” was the loving wife of the late Thomas Franklin Bean, whom she married on June 30, 1941 in Bowie, MD and preceded her in death on April 5, 2001.

She is survived by her children; Cassie Boothe of Owings, MD, Frank Bean of Rosedale, MD, Thomas Bean of Brandon, FL, Sister; Bea Cornell of Poughkeepsie, NY, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, “Kate” was preceded in death by her daughter Gwen Costello, and siblings; Betty DeMar, Julia Raucheisen and Rita Wiser.

“Kate” graduated from Saint Patrick’s school in 1938, she moved to St. Mary’s county in May 1980 from Bowie, MD, she was a homemaker. “Kate” enjoyed bowling, bingo, yard work and planting flowers she was a pitch and poker player and a member of Knights of Columbus Bells.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 8:00AM to 9:30AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:00AM in Holy Face Catholic Church, Great Mills, MD.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.