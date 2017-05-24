Francis Irene “Bea” Johnson, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 21, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 1, 1935 in Mechanicsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Helen Alvey Pilkerton and Harry Joseph Alvey, Sr. Bea is survived by her husband Bernard Maguire Johnson, whom she married on October 31, 1975 in Leonardtown, MD. Bea is survived by her son Ricky McKinney (Theresa) of Clements, MD, 3 grandchildren: Tiffany Lawrence (Ben), Laura McKinney (Todd), and Bobby McKinney (Lisa), and 3 great grandsons: Blake and Liam Lawrence, and Austin Farr. Siblings: Doris Silman of Charlotte Hall, MD, Eleanor Buckler (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Bernard Alvey (Brenda) of Mechanicsville, MD.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Shook, as well as siblings: Dan Alvey, Bernice Cargill, Margaret Gass, and Harry J. Alvey. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduate of Margaret Brent School. Bea was a Key Punch Operator for PEPCO for 15 years retiring in 1994. She enjoyed bingo, flowers, spending time with grandchildren and great grandsons.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Bobby McKinney, Joey Buckler, Dale Gass, Leroy Cargill, Ben Lawrence, Ray Alvey, David McKinney, and Jim Taylor.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Austin Farr, Liam Lawrence, Blake Lawrence, Tiffany Lawrence, and Laura McKinney.