Craig Ronald Milligan, 21, of St. Leonard, MD passed away on May 19, 2017.

Born February 27, 1996 in Prince Frederick, MD, he was the son of Ron and Cindy Milligan of St. Leonard, MD. He was the youngest of three children.

Craig attended Calvert Middle and Calvert High School and worked in the construction field. He was a very outgoing and friendly person. Craig had a way of making everyone laugh and have fun with his goofy sense of humor. Craig accomplished many things and each was an adventure. His infectious smile will never be forgotten. He enjoyed fishing and boating on the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay, working on his trucks, hosting bon fires for his friends and riding dirt bikes and four wheelers. His son Curtis, was his pride and joy and he loved spending time with his family and friends. Craig was a loving father, son, brother, and grandson and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Craig is survived by his parents, Ron and Cindy Milligan of St. Leonard, MD; his son, Curtis Milligan; his sisters, Julia (Milligan) Humke of McKinney, TX and Colleen Milligan of California, MD; maternal grandmother, Joan Wooten of St. Leonard, MD; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ray Wooten, and his paternal grandparents, Frances and George Milligan.