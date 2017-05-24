Floyd Ernest Castle, 68, of Lexington Park, MD passed away Monday, May 22, 2017 in Lexington Park, MD.

He was born August 7, 1948 in Coeburn, VA to the late Gordon Castle and Ethel Mae Anderson.

Floyd enlisted in the United States Army in April 1968 and served during the Vietnam War until his Honorable Discharge in December 1970. He served in the Army Reserves until April 1974. During his service he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a skilled carpenter and spent many years with the Mid-Atlantic Carpenter’s Union until his retirement. Floyd was a country boy at heart. He especially enjoyed taking daily rides down by the river on Adkins Road where he enjoyed nature’s serenity. His other hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, and family cookouts. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching old Western movies. He was always kind to everyone he met. His daughter was his greatest pride and joy.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Castle; and his siblings: Estel Harrison Castle, Dallas Ray Castle, Benjamin T. Castle, Bruce Sexton, Helen Loretta Conner, Margie Marie Castle, and Alice Mae Freeman all of Coburn, VA. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Rose Geraldine Bullion, Barbara Sue Castle, William Tennessee Castle and Allen Ralph Castle.

All services will be private.