Virginia Chappelear, 94, of Benedict, Maryland, passed peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2017, just short of her 95th birthday. Born May 21, 1922, at Providence Hospital in Washington DC, she was one of triplet daughters born to Thomas Chappelear and Mae Bessie Stinnet Chappelear.

Virginia and her sisters, Rose and Flavia, graduated from Hughesville High School and then Providence Hospital School of Nursing. They all entered the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving as nurses from October 1943 to January 1946. Because they were identical triples, they always enjoyed surprising their patients with “multiple” visits. After World War II, Virginia returned to Providence Hospital as a nurse, eventually retiring from Providence as Nurse Manager of the Blood Bank.

A longtime member of St. Francis De Sales Church in Benedict, she was involved in a number of activities and committees. She was always involved in the fund raiser oyster dinners at both the church and the fire department. She enjoyed cooking, specializing in oysters and fried chicken. Also a pastry baker, her specialty was pies. Virginia also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, giving many pieces to extended family members. Family and family gatherings were a joy. She always referred to her nieces and nephews as her children.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents, sisters and brothers, Thomas I. Chappelear, Jr. and Francis Chappelear, nephew Larry Chappelear and great nephew Justin Hutchinson. She is survived by her beloved great-great niece and nephews, Kiara, Kayden and Kameron Gregory and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends to celebrate Virginia’s life on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 7185 Benedict Avenue, Benedict, MD 20612. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Kevin Cusick at St. Francis De Sales Church, Benedict, MD on May 25, 2017 at 11:00AM.

Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 1:00PM.