Eugene “Gene” / “Pop Pop” Andrew Lanham, 75, of Cobb Island, Maryland, died on May 21, 2017 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Born on August 8, 1941, he was the son of the late Andrew Desper Lanham and the late Grace M. Sweeney Lanham.

Gene worked as a Dispatcher for Silver Hill Sand & Gravel/Bevard Brothers and retired from Aggregate Industries in 2002. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Issue, MD. Gene enjoyed tinkering with antique cars and hot rods, going to car shows and traveling to Florida to visit friends. Gene was also a member of the Mechanicsville Moose.

Gene is predeceased by his beloved wife of 39 years, Francine Hilda Lanham, son Steven Eugene Lanham, daughter, Grace Lanham, brother Samuel Lanham, sister, Mary Lou Davis, granddaughter, Brittany Lynn Lanham and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Sue Johnston, and his son in law, Eric, his son, Robert Andrew Lanham; his sister, Katherine Lanham and his grandchildren Kristina Grace Johnston, Joseph Andrew Johnston and Brandie Nicole Lanham. Gene is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Krista Wolford, Kelsie Holland, Kaiden Christian, Andrea Raine Gibson, Makija Lanham, Kameria Young, Joshua Young and Justyce Young.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 5:00-8:00PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with prayers recited at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 11:00AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 with Rev. Rory Conley officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at the Church cemetery.

Pallbearers are: Sam Bowman, Joseph Johnston, Eric Johnston, Philip Johnston, Eddie Brock, William Christian, Kyle Morris and Frankie Cox.