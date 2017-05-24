Harry John Stokes, Sr., 75 of Belhaven, NC, passed away Friday May 19, 2017 at his home.

Harry was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry and Margaret (Spuhler) Stokes. He grew up in Wildwood Crest, NJ and attended Wildwood High School. In 1973, he married the late Mary Ann Reardon in Cleveland, OH, where he lived for many years before returning to NJ. A resident of Cape May Court House for 30 years, he retired to Belhaven, NC with his wife in 2010. He was a gifted wood craftsman, an avid sailor, and a friend to all animals.

Harry was predeceased by his wife Mary Ann in April of this year, daughter Tracey, and brother Ronald.

He is survived by daughter Suzanne, her husband Christopher Janson and their children Leah and Henry, son Harry, and daughter Heidi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday May 25, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, MD and will be officiated by Rev. Harry J. Stokes, Jr. Entombment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape May, NJ.