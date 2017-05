Elizabeth Jean Allison, 69 of Waldorf, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 22, 2017. Elizabeth was born on June 8, 1947 in Tampa, FL to parents, Howard Israel Allison and Florence Alicie Allison, nee Town. She was retired from the Federal Government after many years of dedicated work.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Richard Gordon Stickels, Jr., and her two step-sons, Richard W. Stickels and Ryan P. Stickels.

Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.