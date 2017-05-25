Mechanicsville Man Found Hiding Behind Bush Arrested for Burglary, Theft, Destruction of Property and Violation of Probation

On Sunday, May 21, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 27000 block of Mill Seat Drive, in Mechanicsville, in an attempt to locate the suspect, Devin Eric Webb, 30 of Mechanicsville.

Deputies located the suspect hiding behind a bush at the rear of the residence. The suspect was apprehended and placed under arrest without further incident.

Deputies discovered a green bandana containing a used syringe and burnt spoon with suspected heroin residue in Webb’s possession.

Webb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was served three Circuit Court Arrest Warrants for Burglary 1st Degree; Theft $1000 to under $10,000; Malicious Destruction of Property valued over $1000; Violation of Probation. Webb was also charged with Possession of CDS; not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.

