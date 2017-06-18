St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Arrests and Apprehensions for May 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding Juvenile Apprehensions for the Month of May 2017.

5/26/17: A 13 year old male juvenile of Lexington Park was arrested for Second Degree Assault at Esperanza Middle School. The juvenile was arrested and charged by School Resource Officer Cpl. C. Hartzell.

5/23/17: A 13 year old male juvenile of Leonardtown was arrested for Second Degree Assault by Cpl. J. Davis.

5/22/17: A 17 year old female juvenile of Lexington Park was issued a juvenile civil citation for Possession of Marijuana by Cpl. J. Stone.

5/29/17: A 14 year old male juvenile of Clements was arrested for Burglary at Dynard Elementary School. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Cpl. E. Johnson.

5/18/17: A 13 year old female juvenile of Lexington Park was arrested for Assault Second Degree at Esperanza Middle School. The juvenile was arrested and charged by School Resource Officer Cpl. C. Hartzell.

5/22/17: A 13 year old male juvenile of Lexington Park was arrested for Assault Second Degree, as well as Disturbance of School Operations at Spring Ridge Middle School. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Cpl. C. Hartzell. CCN# 26089-17

5/26/17: A 14 year old female juvenile of Lexington Park was arrested for Assault Second Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Cpl. M. Worrey.

5/26/17: A 10 year old male juvenile of Lexington Park was arrested for Assault Second Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Cpl. M. Worrey.

5/27/17: A 15 year old male juvenile of Hollywood was arrested for Assault Second Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy C. Ball.

5/25/17: A 16 year old female juvenile of Drayden was arrested for Assault Second Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Dep. P Henry.

5/28/17: A 17 year old male juvenile of Lexington Park was arrested for Assault Second Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Cpl. J. Vezzosi.

5/22/17 – A 14-year-old female juvenile of Lexington Park, MD, was arrested and charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Disturbing School Operations while at Great Mills High School. The case was investigated by School Resource Officer, Corporal K. Nelson.

5/22/17 – A 12-year-old male juvenile of Mechanicsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disturbing School Activities while at Margaret Brent Middle School. The case was investigated by School Resource Officer, Corporal A. Holton.

5/23/17 – Two 12-year-old male juveniles, both of Leonardtown, MD, were arrested and charged with Assault 2nd degree for their involvement in a fight that occurred on a school bus. The case was investigated by Corporal J. Davis.

5/11/17 – A 15-year-old male juvenile of Avenue, MD, was issued a Juvenile Civil Citation for possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams while at Chopticon High School. The case was investigated by School Resource Officer, Corporal A. Holton.

5/18/17 – A 16-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, MD, was arrested and charged with Disturbing School Operations while at Great Mills High School. The case was investigated by School Resource Officer, Corporal K. Nelson.

5/16/17 – A 15 year old male juvenile, of California, MD, was arrested for Destruction of Property valued at less $1000, at Esperanza Middle School. The case was investigated, and the arrest was made by School Resource Officer, Cpl. Chad Hartzell.

5/17/17 – A 14 year old male juvenile, of Great Mills, MD, was arrested for numerous traffic violations to include: attempting to elude police by failing to stop; operating motorcycle without required head protection; driving without required license; driving uninsured vehicle; unauthorized use and display of registration plate; reckless driving; negligent driving; speed greater than reasonable. He was arrested by DFC. V. Pontorno.

5/19/17 – A 13 year old female juvenile, of Lexington Park, MD, and a 12 year old female juvenile, of Lexington Park, MD, were arrested at Spring Ridge Middle School after they both engaged in a physical fight during recess. They were both charged with second-degree assault. The females were arrested by Deputy D. Sidorowicz.

5/20/17 – A 15 year old male juvenile, of Tall Timbers, MD, was arrested for Assault 2ndDegree within the community. He was arrested by Deputy G. Muschette.

5/21/17 – A 15 year old male juvenile, of Chaptico, MD, was arrested for Burglary and Theft less $100 from Dynard Elementary School . He was arrested by Corporal E. Johnson.

5/18/17 – A 16 year old male juvenile, of Hollywood, MD, was arrested for Telephone Misuse and Harassment of another juvenile while at Leonardtown High School . He was arrested by Corporal G. Maloy.

5/17/17 – A 14 year old male juvenile of Lexington Park, MD, was arrested for Assault 2ndDegree on another student at Spring Ridge Middle School. She was arrested by Corporal C. Hartzell.

05/11/17 – A 17-year-old male juvenile, of Lexington Park, MD, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree. Arrested by Deputy G. Muschette.

5/12-17 – A 12-year-old male juvenile, of Lexington Park, MD, was arrested for Vandalism inside of a residence. Arrested by Deputy A. Schultz.

5/14/17 – A 14-year-old male juvenile and 17-year-old male juvenile, both of California, MD, were arrested for Burglary, Vandalism, and Theft to several California, MD, businesses. Arrested by Deputy P. Robinson.

05/09/17 – A 12 year old female Juvenile from Lexington Park, MD, was issued a Civil Citation for Possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams while at Spring Ridge Middle School. Charged by Corporal J. Davis.

5/09/17 – A 14 year old male juvenile from Mechanicsville, MD, was arrested by Deputy C. Edwards for Assault 2nd Degree.

5-01-17 – Deputy D. Holdsworth arrested a 7-year-old male juvenile and a 9-year-old female juvenile both of Lexington Park, MD, for Assault 2nd Degree and Disturbing School Operations. Both of the suspects engaged in a verbal altercation while on a school bus that turned into a physical altercation.

4/16/17 – Deputy V. Pontorno arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, MD, for theft less $1000, after the juvenile stole a business sign from the Lexington Park, MD business community.

4/26/17 – 14-year-old male juvenile of Mechanicsville, MD, was arrested at Chopticon High School for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities. Arrested by School Resource Officer, Corporal A. Holton.