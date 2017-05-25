St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office DUI Arrests for April 2017

Robinson, Malcolm Jamal

41 of Lexington Park, MD

Arrested on 04/04/17 by Deputy J. Smith Quade, Richard Casey

28 of Hollywood, MD

Arrested on 04/05/17 by Corporal J. Stone

Kiernan, Cathryn P.

26 of Massapequa Park, NY

Arrested on 04/07/17 by Corporal J. Somerville Farias, Raymond Allen

45 of Hollywood, MD

Arrested on 04/07/17 by Corporal J. Stone

Stewart, Joseph Axzavis Jr.

37 of Lexington Park, MD

Arrested on 04/08/17 by Deputy T. Siciliano Gaido, Lucas Albert

24 of Saint Inigoes, MD

Arrested on 04/17/17 by Deputy C. Edwards

Russell, James Ryan

26 of Lexington Park, MD

Arrested on 04/18/17 by Deputy J. Smith Ackerman, Christopher Wayne

27 of Lexington Park, MD

Arrested on 04/22/17 by Deputy C. Edwards

Ortega-Caraballo, Hanzel M.

23 of Lexington Park, MD

Arrested on 04/23/17 by Deputy G. Muschette Johnson, Ralf Rainer

60 of Hollywood, MD

Arrested on 04/24/17 by Deputy P. Robinson

Janelle, Kim Ellen (File Photo)

42 of Waldorf, MD

Arrested on 04/25/17 by Deputy M. McCuen Beetler-Kassem, Kristine Lynn

46 of LaPlata, MD

Arrested on 04/29/17 by Deputy P. Henry