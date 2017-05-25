St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office DUI Arrests for April 2017

May 25, 2017

The following persons were arrested for DUI by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office during the month of April 2017

Robinson, Malcolm Jamal
41 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/04/17 by Deputy J. Smith		 Quade, Richard Casey
28 of Hollywood, MD
Arrested on 04/05/17 by Corporal J. Stone
Kiernan, Cathryn P.
26 of Massapequa Park, NY
Arrested on 04/07/17 by Corporal J. Somerville		 Farias, Raymond Allen
45 of Hollywood, MD
Arrested on 04/07/17 by Corporal J. Stone
Stewart, Joseph Axzavis Jr.
37 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/08/17 by Deputy T. Siciliano		 Gaido, Lucas Albert
24 of Saint Inigoes, MD
Arrested on 04/17/17 by Deputy C. Edwards
Russell, James Ryan
26 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/18/17 by Deputy J. Smith		 Ackerman, Christopher Wayne
27 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/22/17 by Deputy C. Edwards
Ortega-Caraballo, Hanzel M.
23 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/23/17 by Deputy G. Muschette		 Johnson, Ralf Rainer
60 of Hollywood, MD
Arrested on 04/24/17 by Deputy P. Robinson
Janelle, Kim Ellen (File Photo)
42 of Waldorf, MD
Arrested on 04/25/17 by Deputy M. McCuen		 Beetler-Kassem, Kristine Lynn
46 of LaPlata, MD
Arrested on 04/29/17 by Deputy P. Henry
Knott, Francis Calvin Jr.
46 of Pasadena, MD
Arrested on 04/29/17 by Deputy S. Bowie		 Pinekenstein, Thomas Casey
38 of Great Mills, MD
Arrested on 04/17/17 by Corporal B. Foor

