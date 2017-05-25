St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office DUI Arrests for April 2017

The following persons were arrested for DUI by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office during the month of April 2017
|Robinson, Malcolm Jamal
41 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/04/17 by Deputy J. Smith
|Quade, Richard Casey
28 of Hollywood, MD
Arrested on 04/05/17 by Corporal J. Stone
|Kiernan, Cathryn P.
26 of Massapequa Park, NY
Arrested on 04/07/17 by Corporal J. Somerville
|Farias, Raymond Allen
45 of Hollywood, MD
Arrested on 04/07/17 by Corporal J. Stone
|Stewart, Joseph Axzavis Jr.
37 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/08/17 by Deputy T. Siciliano
|Gaido, Lucas Albert
24 of Saint Inigoes, MD
Arrested on 04/17/17 by Deputy C. Edwards
|Russell, James Ryan
26 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/18/17 by Deputy J. Smith
|Ackerman, Christopher Wayne
27 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/22/17 by Deputy C. Edwards
|Ortega-Caraballo, Hanzel M.
23 of Lexington Park, MD
Arrested on 04/23/17 by Deputy G. Muschette
|Johnson, Ralf Rainer
60 of Hollywood, MD
Arrested on 04/24/17 by Deputy P. Robinson
|Janelle, Kim Ellen (File Photo)
42 of Waldorf, MD
Arrested on 04/25/17 by Deputy M. McCuen
|Beetler-Kassem, Kristine Lynn
46 of LaPlata, MD
Arrested on 04/29/17 by Deputy P. Henry
|Knott, Francis Calvin Jr.
46 of Pasadena, MD
Arrested on 04/29/17 by Deputy S. Bowie
|Pinekenstein, Thomas Casey
38 of Great Mills, MD
Arrested on 04/17/17 by Corporal B. Foor