Sheriff’s Office Invites Charles County Residents to National Night Out

Police and Neighbors Come Together for Annual Community Event

On August 1, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., neighborhoods throughout Charles County are invited to team up with thousands of communities across the country for the 34th Annual National Night Out (NNO). Sheriff Troy Berry and members of the CCSO will join residents to celebrate the community’s alliance against crime, drugs and violence. Representatives from Charles County Crime Solvers, Explorers Post #1658 and even McGruff the Crime Dog and McGruff’s nephew Scruff will be on hand to meet residents.

The National Association of Town Watch (NATW) launched National Night Out in 1984. According to the website, NATW.org, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”

Neighborhoods across Charles County will host block parties with food, games, music, and other activities. Many residents will light their porch lights to demonstrate their support for NNO. “National Night Out is a great way to bring community members and law enforcement together to continue to strengthen our relationships and stand together against crime,” said Sheriff Berry. “Citizens and officers are able to enjoy fellowship together, and everyone has a great time. We look forward to this event each year.”

The CCSO is also holding its annual coloring contest for children ages 4-12 in participating neighborhoods. Neighborhood representatives will be provided with the coloring pages after their neighborhoods are registered for National Night Out. The coloring pages can then be distributed to the children in their particular communities. The artwork is due by August 29th and can be turned in to any CCSO district station or to the Community Services office located on Audie Lane in La Plata. The pages are judged, and two winners will be selected from several age groups. The winners will be notified by mail, and awards will be presented in October.

For over 20 years, the National Association of Town Watch has recognized Charles County’s participation by awarding the agency its Category II Award for Community Participation. Last year, over 150 neighborhoods in Charles County participated in National Night Out.

Registration forms are attached. To register your neighborhood to participate, find out if your neighborhood is participating, or to make a donation to NNO, contact Community Organizer Connie Gray at 301-932-3080.

