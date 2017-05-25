Burchmart in Leonardtown Sells a $100,000-Winning Super Crossword Scratch-Off

Finds top prize on Super Crossword game

“Lucky Catfish” still cannot believe his Maryland Lottery luck. Intuition, a heaven-sent suggestion or a whisper from Lady Luck sent him back to a St. Mary’s County retailer and he hooked a $100,000-winning Super Crossword scratch-off.

“I was leaving my dad’s house at noon and decided to stop at Burchmart in Leonardtown,” said the father of one. The Lottery retailer is one of several that “Lucky Catfish” frequents to buy his four or five scratch-off games each week.

“I bought one ticket, left the store and went six miles down the road when something told me to go back to buy another scratch-off,” said the St. Mary’s County resident. He returned and immediately felt drawn to the Super Crossword instant ticket. “I’ve never played a crossword game,” he said. “Something told me to buy that one.”

Rather than scratch off the instant ticket, the 34-year-old asked the clerk to scan it to see if it carried a prize. Indeed it did!

“She said, ‘You might want to go home and sit down. You won big money!’” the happy winner said. Later, when he scratched off the game to see which of its two crossword puzzles delivered the big win, “Lucky Catfish” could only find nine words. Worried that his win was $10,000 instead of $100,000, the maintenance worker scanned the ticket using the Maryland Lottery app on his phone and confirmed the big prize.

He plans to pay off some bills with his prize, put money into an account for his young son, take a vacation and put the rest of the winnings into a retirement fund.

The $10 Super Crossword game has two more unclaimed $100,000 top prizes and 15 $10,000 prizes in addition to thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.

The Burchmart store is also a winner. For selling the lucky ticket, the store located at 25355 Point Lookout Road in St. Mary’s County will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.