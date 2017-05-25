St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Correctional Officers

On Friday, May 19, 2017, fifteen correctional officers graduated from the 57th Corrections Officer Entrance Level Training Program held at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete an eight-week, 320 hour Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local Correctional Facilities across Maryland.

Sheriff Tim Cameron congratulated the graduates and conferred their certificates of completion. Command representatives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office joined the family, friends, and guests of the graduates.

On behalf of Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, it is our pleasure to welcome the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy 57th Session graduates:

Correctional Officer Julia Callahan

Correctional Officer Bradley Kirscht

