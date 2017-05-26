Lexington Park Man Arrested for Violation of a Peace Order

May 26, 2017
On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Liberty St., Lexington Park, for a reported violation of a Peace Order.

Deputy First Class R. Beyer located the suspect Brian Alan Williamson, 48 of Lexington Park, within the residence.

The investigation revealed a Peace Order was served on the suspect on May 10, 2017, at  6:30 p.m. by Deputy J. Smith.

Williamson was then located at the residence on May 10, 2017, at approximately 9:06 p.m., in direct violation of the Peace Order.

Deputy First Class R. Beyer arrested Williamson and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Peace Order.

